Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.73% of ShotSpotter worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a PE ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

