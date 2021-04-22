Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Separately, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $6.96 on Thursday. View, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $13.31.

About View

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

