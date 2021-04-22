Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

