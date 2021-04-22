Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,713 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

