Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAND opened at $128.61 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

