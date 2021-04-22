Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $239.45 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

