Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 401 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $74,539.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 577,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,216,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

