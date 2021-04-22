Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 944 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOK. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,429.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter.

AOK stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $39.41.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

