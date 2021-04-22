Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Up 4.4% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.26. 16,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,380,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

