Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,392. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

