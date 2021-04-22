Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

