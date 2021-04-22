HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma expects that the bank will earn $3.86 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

