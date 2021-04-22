Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.