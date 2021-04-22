Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,785. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

