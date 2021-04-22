Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Hegic has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $78.35 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.