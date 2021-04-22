HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

