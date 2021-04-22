HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.