Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

