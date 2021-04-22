Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

