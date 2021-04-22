Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

