Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 392,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

