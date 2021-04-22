Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $54.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Heska reported sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $233.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.40 million to $235.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.16 million, with estimates ranging from $252.60 million to $263.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

HSKA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. 35,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $217.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heska by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.