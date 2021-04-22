Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

