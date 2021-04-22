Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,752,684 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £125.79 million and a PE ratio of -39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 20.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.00.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

