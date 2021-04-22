Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

