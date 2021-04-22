Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 3.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 5,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,346,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

