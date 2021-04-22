Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

