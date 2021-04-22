Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.57

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.57 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.57). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 139,193 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

In other Hunting news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

