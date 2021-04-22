Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

