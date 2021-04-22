Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,891. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

