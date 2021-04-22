HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $701.05 million and approximately $959.79 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

