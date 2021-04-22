IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC traded up $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $244.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,685. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.77.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

