ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.74 or 0.01065884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00683595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,405.63 or 1.00479546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.