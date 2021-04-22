IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.