IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.
IEX stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.