IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.