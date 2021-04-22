IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.66

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.66 and last traded at C$40.61, with a volume of 40080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

