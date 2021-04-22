Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $189.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.76.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.