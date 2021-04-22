Illuvium Reaches Market Cap of $39.83 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $39.83 million and approximately $404,754.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.99 or 0.00134955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00270451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.00967854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,463.57 or 1.00163090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00645191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

