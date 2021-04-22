ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 3.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 2,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,472,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

