Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $861,786.42 and approximately $4,331.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.