INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.