Innova 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Innova has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $296,695.60 and approximately $189.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013614 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

