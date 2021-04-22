Insider Buying: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 179,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

