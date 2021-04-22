Insider Buying: YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Purchases 491 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov plc has a 12-month low of GBX 634.78 ($8.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 999.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

