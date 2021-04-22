Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

