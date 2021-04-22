Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $1,677,880.52 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,450,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,304. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

