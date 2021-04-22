Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 8,455 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 805,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,385. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $237,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $28,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $6,688,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1,474.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

