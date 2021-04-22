Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hemant Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 11th, Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $182.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

