Insider Selling: The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Sells £1,335.58 in Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Susan Mullen sold 1,553 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £1,335.58 ($1,744.94).

TMG stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.53. The firm has a market cap of £75.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.87. The Mission Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

