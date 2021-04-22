Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $3,155,839.20 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average of $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.