Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $3,155,839.20 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92.
NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average of $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
